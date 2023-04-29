Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa has described the imprisonment of Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume as ridiculous.

“The Ngarivhume Jacob

conviction is a reminder of what’s broken about Zimbabwe. The liberation struggle was about freedom, choice and justice.

“It is ridiculous and scandalous that chambers of justice have been turned into chambers of politics & guillotines of justice.”

He says the weaponization of the law against critics is a replica of the Rhodesian regime template of oppression.

“ED has taken us back to Rhodesian oppression. It mustn’t be criminal to oppose those who abuse power & authority. Zimbabwe shall be free! We’re fixing all this. Get ready!!,” He adds.

