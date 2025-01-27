Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle ex-combatants – generally referred to as war veterans – are attacking President Emmerson Mnangagwa from different directions as they confront him over his controversial third term ambition and target those who are supporting him in his bid to hang onto power.

In a video by CITE, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association organising secretary Ben Ncube says as ex-combatants they are firmly opposed to Mnangagwa’s plan to amend the constitution to extend his self-serving rule beyond his 2028 second term constitutional limit.

Ncube says he has never heard Mnangagwa himself saying he wants to say; instead he has heard him saying he is going to retire in 2028 when his tenure expires, but his “running dogs” – allies and supporters – are the ones demanding he must hang onto power self-interest.

Ncube alluded to Mnangagwa’s supporters as “imigodoyi” (literally wretched dogs, but scoundrels in this case), saying that is what the late vice president Joseph Msika would have called them as they are just following a leader without knowing what the endgame is.

Newshawks