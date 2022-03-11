Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa is taking the fight against substance abuse to schools in his constituency.

Mliswa says his office has continued with the drug and substance abuse awareness programs in local schools.

He adds that the initiative, is being led by a young poet, Langton ‘Nyanduri’ Chemhere who visited Dudley Hall Primary and Vimbayi Primary School.

Mliswa adds that it is good that the young poet is using the medium of performance art to teach about the dangers of drug abuse and raising awareness around the subject in various Norton schools.

Zwnews