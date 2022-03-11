By virtue of his 100 per cent ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr Abramovich. However, the UK Government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities.

We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today (yesterday) against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence.

This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible.

We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities.

The Club will update further when it is appropriate to do so.

Source: chelseafc.com