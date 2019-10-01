VIDEO, Pictures: Borrowdale residents build US$600 000 sewage treatment plant

Borrowdale Brooke Home Owners Association members have put together $660 000 to build a state of the art massive sewage and water treatment plant. The plant was officially opened by VP Chiwenga’s wife, Mrs Mary Mubaiwa-Chiwenga.

Writing about the development Rusty Markham MP for Harare North said:

Monday I attended the opening of the Borrowdale Brooke home Owners Association new sewage plant. What a sterling effort from these people. Despite the numerous challenges they have completed a self funded US$660 000 project. Thank you to the guest of Honour, Mrs M Chiwenga