1, The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is recruiting general duty soldiers and specialist or technical personnel:

HOW ABOUT A CHALLENGING AND REWARDING CAREER IN THE SERVICE OF YOUR COUNTRY?

The Zimbabwe National Army is recruiting suitably qualified candidates who are Zimbabwean citizens and physically fit to join the Organisation and serve in the following trades:

GENERAL DUTY SOLDIERS

Interested candidates should:

Be aged between 18 – 22 years.

Have a minimum of five ‘0’ level passes with grade ‘C’ or better.

Be physically and medically fit.

Be single.

Have a minimum height of 1,68m for males and 1,60m for females.

Weigh not less than 57 kgs for male candidates and 55 kgs for female candidates.

Complete a 10 km run in 45 minutes for males and 55 minutes for females.

Potential candidates to indicate in their application letters, their body weight, height and last school attended including traceable references from the schools and place contact details.

SPECIALISTS/ TECHNICAL PERSONNEL

The following Specialist/ Technical Personnel are required and must be aged between 18-30 years and have a minimum of 5 ‘0’ levels including English and Mathematics, in addition to their professional qualifications as indicated below:

Rehab Technicians – Diploma in Rehab Tech.

X-Ray Opera tors – Cert/Diploma in Radiography and X-Ray Op.

Psychologists – Diploma in Psychology.

Sign Writers – Diploma in Commercial Designing.

Web Designers – NC/ Diploma in Web Designing. NC/ Diploma in Graphic Art and Designing.

Bricklayers – Artisan (Class One).

Plasterers Artisan – (Class One).

Tilers Artisan – (Class One).

Quantity Surveyors – Diploma in Quantity Surveying.

Chemistry Teachers – Diploma/BSC/BED.

Physics Teachers – Diploma/BSC/BED.

Biology Teachers – Diploma/BSC/BED.

Heat Treatment Technicians – National Cert / Diploma in Heat Treatment Journeyman (Class One).

Trimmers – Certificate in Trimming and Upholstery Journeyman (Class Three).

Motor Cycle Mechanics – Certificate in Motor Cycle

Mechanics Journeyman – (Class Three).

Fitters and Turners – NC/ Dip in Fitting and Turning/Millwright Tech/Precision

Machinist Journeyman – (Class One).

Assistant Chaplains – NC/ Diploma in Theology

Undertakers – (TOT Level Mathematics Exempted) NC in Undertaking.

Radio Technicians – NC/ Dip in Radio Tech Engineering.

Power Technicians – NC/ Dip in Electrical or Electronic Power Engineering.

Programmers – NC/ Diploma in Comp Science/Software Engineering/Database.

Printing Press Technicians – NC/ Diploma in Print Origination. NC/ Diploma in Print Finishing. NC/ Diploma in Graphic Arts and Design.

Hardware Technicians – NC/ Diploma in Computer Systems Engineering.

Network Technicians – NC/ Diploma in Computer Network Systems Engineering.

Mining Managers – Diploma in Mining Engineering.

Mining Engineers – Diploma in Mining Engineering.

Mineral Resources Evaluators – Diploma in Mining Engineering/ Mineral Evaluation.

Directors of Music – Must have taken a Conducting Course. Diploma/Degree in Music.

Sound Engineers – NC in Sound/Audio Engineering.

Musicians – ('O' Level Mathematics Exempted) Ability to play Dance Band instruments.

Journalists – Diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism. Degree in Media Studies and Journalism.

2, Air Force Of Zimbabwe recruitment notice

Trainee pilots, Trainee Aircraft Technicians, General Fitters, and Spray painters are some of the posts advertised. The advert reads in part:

The Air Force of Zimbabwe is looking for suitably qualified persons who are Zimbabwean citizens and physically fit to join the Force in the following trades:

Trainee Pilots

Aged between 18-22 years. 5 ‘0’ levels at grade C or better including English and Mathematics. Minimum 2 ‘A’ level passes in Mathematics and Physics, and any other Science subject. Must be single.

Trainee Aircraft Technicians

Aged between 18-22 years. 5 ‘0’ Levels at grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language and a Science subject. Advanced Level will be an added advantage.

General Fitters

Aged 30 years and below. National Certificate or Diploma or HND in Machine Shop Engineering. Class One Journeyman. Working experience is an added advantage.

Spray Painters

Aged 30 years and below. Journey person Class One. Working experience is an added advantage.

Mechanical Transport Fitters

Aged 30 years and below. National Certificate or Diploma in one of the following: 1. Motor Mechanics 2. Diesel Plant Fitter 3. Auto-Electrician 4. Panel Beater Class One Journeyman. Working experience is an added advantage.

Welders

Aged 30 years and below National Certificate in Fabrication or Welding Class One Journeyman Working experience is an added advantage.

Carpenters

Aged 30 years and below. Class 1 Journeyman. Working experience is an added advantage.