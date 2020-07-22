Zanu PF Youth League Deputy Secretary Tendai Chirau’s recent insinuations that they intend to counter the impending July 31 protests are reckless and ill thought and the ruling party will be ‘brushed aside’ in the event that it ‘stands on course of the revolution’, the opposition has warned.

According to MDC Alliance Youth Assembly national spokesperson Stephen Chuma, the utterances by Chirau are ‘a clear manifestation of wishful thinking and day dreaming’ on the part of the ruling establishment.

The run-up to the envisaged public protests by dissenting Zimbabweans has seen various officials from an apparently jittery Zanu PF Government issuing warnings on would-be protesters, saying they could only take to the streets at their own peril on 31 July.

This comes at a time when several opposition activists who include Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and hard-hitting investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, have been arrested and subsequently charged with inciting public violence.

The arrest of Ngarivhume and Chin’ono has been met with wide condemnation from the international community, notably the European Union (EU).

On the other hand, and in a move clearly designed at stopping the demonstrations, Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday introduced much stricter Covid19 measures whose signature is the imposition of a 6am-to-6pm curfew.

Yet, the visibly adamant opposition maintains that the protests will go as planned- whether the incumbent regime gives nod to it, or not.

“Out there people are hungry and angry hence we are not going to entertain any tomfoolery meant to harbour corrupt government criminals,” Chuma adamantly declares.

Read the full text below:

ZANU PF Youth League Will Be Brushed Aside If They Stand On Course Of The Revolution! 22-07-2020 Reckless utterances by ZANU PF Youth League that they are going to counter 31 July mass protests against corruption are unfortunate and ill thought. Statements by the delusional ZANU PF Youth League Deputy Secretary one Tendai Chirau that they will counter 31 July is a clear manifestation of wishful thinking and day dreaming. July 31 is about the people, the suffering masses so not even a small youth grouping of a political party in dilapidation like ZANU PF has the capacity to stop Zimbabweans from speaking against corruption. Whatever victory Chirau claims they will be celebrating, they better do that inside their Shake Shake building. Out there people are hungry and angry hence we are not going to entertain any tomfoolery meant to harbour corrupt government criminals. Maybe Chirau needs to dig a little bit into history and his family lineage. Certainly he will find one of his grandfathers, one Chief Jeremiah Chirau who went to bed with Ian Douglas Smith against the masses’ call for freedom. We all know what happened to that adulterated masquerade called Chief Chirau. He was swept away together with his handler, Ian Smith by the winds of change. Just like 1979, July 31 knows no puppets of dictators and those that stand in the way of the people will be swept aside. Forewarned is forearmed! #KushingaMberi! Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson

Zwnews