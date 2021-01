The lion that had terrorised Triangle over the past weeks was finally killed last night in the bush near Section 26. Triangle Estates hired the services of a professional hunter after it’s own rangers had found difficulties in spotting the big cat.

The lion was enticed with a goat and lion callers. It had killed four cattle belonging to two farmers. Over the week its spoor had been spotted at Sections 26,12,14 and 18.

source facebook