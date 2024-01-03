Tino Kadewere, the Zimbabwe Warriors striker, has secured a loan move to French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes until the conclusion of the current season. The 27-year-old, hailing from Highfield, has faced limited playing time at Olympique Lyon, prompting the decision to join Nantes on a six-month loan, with an option for a permanent deal.

According to reputable French publication RMC Sport, Lyon and Nantes have already reached an agreement on the terms of the loan deal.

Kadewere, who stands tall at 27, has made 11 appearances for Lyon this season, with only two starts. Unfortunately, he has yet to score or provide an assist during the current campaign. The loan move to FC Nantes offers Kadewere an opportunity for more playing time and a chance to make a significant impact in the French Ligue 1.

