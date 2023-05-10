Sybeth Musengezi- a Zanu PF activist who is challenging the presidency of Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has been issued an arrest warrant today after he failed to turn up for court.

His lawyer, Douglas Coltart told the court that his client was sick and sought for a postponement.

However, in response, prosecutor Mr Tafara Chirambira proposed that he be issued with a warrant of arrest .

“I direct the court to Section 194(2) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act. We ask that a warrant of arrest be issued as the court did not give the accused person leave to default,” he said

Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda then issued Musengezi with a warrant of arrest.

Musengezi is facing allegations of using a fake address to join Zanu PF structures and earn himself a position in the party.

In the past, he made several attempts to delay the commencement of his trial.

Two weeks ago, the State led its first witness, Zanu PF chairman for Harare province Cde Godwills Masimirembwa, who testified how they found out that Musengezi was not a member of the party. He said following some investigations on the cell register, the party discovered that Musengezi had used two different addresses neither of which he resided at nor conducted any visits there.

Allegations are that sometime in 2012, Musengezi, acting in common purpose with Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka, misrepresented to Zanu PF that he stayed at No 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare for him to join as a member of the ruling party’s Muzinda 1A District.

In 2019, Musengezi allegedly connived with Mutimbanyoka and lied that he was within the cells of Zanu PF’s Mai Chitepo Branch, Muzinda 1 District.

The court heard that Musengezi also became eligible for elections to a Zanu PF branch position or post — a preserve only for Zanu PF political party members who would be appearing in the cell structures.

Musengezi was then elected as the Zanu PF Mai Chitepo branch Muzinda 1 District Youth Wing vice chairperson.

He deprived the ruling party of its good reputation and good administration and he also allegedly participated in Zanu PF political elections and programmes which he was not entitled to and which he would not have enjoyed if he was not a member, the State argued.