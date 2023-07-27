Supreme Court judges Justice Guvava, Chinembiri Bhunu and Justice Chatukuta have postponed judgement on Saviour Kasukuwere appeal to be reinstated on presidential ballot to 9AM on Friday after hearing arguments by his lawyers.

This afternoon, the three judges heard Kasukuwere’s appeal against High Court decision to bar him from running for president.

Earlier on the judges unanimously rule that they have jurisdiction to hear matter after lawyers for Lovedale Mangwana said matter should have gone to Constitutional Court.

The matter comes after Kasukuwere appealed to the Court after the High Court ruled against him, saying he was not eligible to contest for presidency.

The High Court cited a breach of the law saying Kasukuwere has not been in the country for 18 months prior to the election.

Zwnews