The Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his Zimbabwean counterpart President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa a helicopter.

The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services has confirmed the gift.

“His Excellency President Putin has given His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa a Presidential Helicopter, which will soon be delivered to Zimbabwe,” said the ministry.

President Mnangagwa is in Russia where he is attending the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit which ends on Friday.

Mnangagwa thanked his counterpart for the gift, adding that countries with sanctions imposed on them should work together.

“Logically, victims of sanctions must co-operate, and this is the co-operation we are seeing. We are grateful.

“Zimbabwe is surviving as a result of this co-operation both in agriculture and in the promotion of technology and education.”

