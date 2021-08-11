The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) kombi drivers are holding a peaceful demonstration over salary matters, at ZUPCO Kelvin depot in Bulawayo.

As reported by CiteZw, area managers had to descent to the venue to address the situation.

Meanwhile, the District Operations Manager, Tinaye Rwasoka has told the drivers that they will receive their two months worth of salaries this afternoon at 2pm.

However, the drivers are insisting that they will not leave the depot.

Last year, ZUPCO kombi drivers complained saying they have not been paid for 6 weeks.

The matter was revealed by the Greater Harare Commuter Omnibus Association secretary-general, Ngonidzashe Katsvairo who said the operators went for Christmas empty-handed.

The payment backlog at the time was said to be one month.

“We are paid every two weeks so that in turn we also pay our workers and service the vehicles.

“There is now a salary backlog and our vehicles have not been serviced, which will compromise the safety of passengers as both the driver and the vehicle will not be fit for the road mentally and physically,” they said at the time.

