A 40-year-old Zimbabwean soldier was arrested, together with five others, in connection with more than 30 robbery cases involving more than half-a-million dollars in Gweru.

The soldier, Value Mutizira and his accomplices who include Tafara Tenson Muzanenhamo Maidza (34), Romeo Tinashe Mukwanda (31), Farirayi Brandy (42), Clive Javangwe (37), and Tawedzerwa Blessing Zhou (29), allegedly engaged in a robbing spree in Gweru between February 1 and March 3 this year.

They are part of an eight-member gang that engaged in robberies, theft of motor vehicles and unlawful entry into premises. They pleaded not guilty to the charges and they were remanded in custody to March 30 when they appeared before Gweru Magistrate Miriam Banda.

Prosecuting, Constance Madzudzu told the court that between February 1 and March 3 this year, the accused persons in the company of two accomplices who are still at large, hatched a plan to steal from the complainants.

Madzudzu said, armed with a rifle and machetes, the gang ask woollen masks during their robbing spree.

State Media