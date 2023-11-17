Lawyer Kudzai Kadzere has submitted a demand letter for the Constitutional Court requesting President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reverse the appointment of General Valerio Sibanda as ex officio member of the ZANU PF Politburo.

In his letter, advocate Kadzere highlighted how the ex officio appointment of a member of the Defence Forces to a political party structure goes against various provisions of the Constitution and the Defence Act.

Apparently, President Mnangagwa recently defended his move, saying Sibanda is not a civil servant, therefore he can be appointed to be a member of the ruling party’s Politburo.

Mnangagwa also pointed out that General Sibanda does not vote in the Politburo.

