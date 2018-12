SOUTH AFRICA: Zimbabwe Dancehall musician King Labash has a lot to be thankful for after he was involved in a car accident on Christmas Eve.

The Cape Town based singer and songwriter escaped death by a whisker after his BMW X3 rolled four times.

Fortunately, the musician walked away with only minor injuries even though the car was a complete write-off. The musician was travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa, and the accident occured in South Africa.

agencies