Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Sunday, October 4, 2020 appointed a 19-year-old boy as minister.

Patrick Nkuriza is now Minister of New Technologies and Development of in Kagame’s cabinet.

This has amazed many world leaders while complimenting the saying that goes; ′′ Value does not wait for the number of years to come “.

In any case, the least the world can say is that this saying fits perfectly with the fate of Patrick Nkuriza, a 19-year-old Rwandan youngest appointed Minister of New Technologies and Development of his country.

Indeed, this little genius experienced a dramatic rise to the point of getting the baccalaureate at 14 and obtaining a PhD in digital communication engineer afterwards.

Patrick is a real gifted person who has developed several applications that allows his country to perform her activities in a lot of economic areas.

So it is right that he is appointed a minister in his specialty.

But a minister like no other, who lives with his parents and goes to work accompanied by his father in his escorted car.

According to Rwanda’s press, the young mister at home her mom washes her clothes and helps.

-Malawi Post

Like 224 Dislike 28

94945

0

0

cookie-check

Rwandan President appoints 19 year-old as new Technologies Minister

no