Outspoken independent Member of Parliament for Norton Temba Mliswa has confirmed that he has lost the election to Citizens Coalition for Change CCC candidate Richard Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai is son to late Movement for Democratic Change founder Morgan Tsvangirai.

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says he just spoke to Mliswa who accepted defeat.

“I have just spoken to outgoing Norton Member of Parliament @TembaMliswa

“He has confirmed that he lost the election to CCC’s Richard Tsvangirai

@RTsvangirayi

“He told me that he has conceded,” said Chin’ono.

Zwnews