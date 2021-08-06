The Reserve Bank Zimbabwe (RBZ) says diaspora remittances in the first half were US$649.47m.

However, last week, the Ministry of Finance estimated remittances at US$746.9m over the same period.

Presenting his Mid-term budget last week, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube highlighted that remittances are expected to continue to drive the current account surplus in 2021, with end year projection of US$1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Ncube said merchandise imports are also projected to increase by 11.1% to US$5 245.7 million in 2021, from US$4 719.9 million in 2020.

He pointed out that food imports will be lower on account of reduced maize imports, following a better harvest.

Zwnews