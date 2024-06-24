The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) aims for global recognition of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

Deputy Governor Dr. Innocent Matshe made these sentiments as he highlights ZiG’s stability and effective market performance.

He says RBZ commits to its sustainability, adhering to SADC inflation targets, and ensuring no ZiG is issued beyond reserves.

He says open dialogue with stakeholders continues to address concerns and promote confidence in Zimbabwe’s monetary system.

Meanwhile, below is the latest Interbank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate, Gold Coin and Gold-backed Digital Token Prices – 24 June 2024.

Zwnews