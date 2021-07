The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe RBZ has fined 27 companies for abusing the forex auction.

The companies are said to have been manipulating the rate and flouting exchange control rules.

RBZ governor John Mangudya says 12 other firms have since been issued with written warnings.

Mangudya says the culprits risk blacklisting and are barred from the forex auction until they pay the fines.

-Zwnews