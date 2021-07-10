The country has received firefighting equipment from Belarus, which is expected to go a long way in helping save the environment from veldfires, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Posting on his Twitter handle, President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude, saying forest fires pose a great danger to the environment, animal and human lives.

“Forest fires pose an existential threat to our wildlife, our landscape, and our very way of life. I am eternally grateful for the firefighting equipment given to Zimbabwe by Belarus.

“This equipment will enable Zimbabwe to fight back the forest fires that ravage our nation,” he says.

Meanwhile, cases of people being burnt to death, and destruction of property by veld fires are common in Zimbabwe.

Apparently, the country loses large tracks of forests every year.

It is a criminal offence in Zimbabwe to start a veld fire, though the act is rampant.

-Zwnews