President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended Level 4 lockdown by a further 14 days.

He said the extension will allow for “acceleration of vaccination programme” with one million people targeted.

Meanwhile, speaking during post cabinet briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet has directed that farmers will not be required to produce Covid19 vaccination certificates when delivering maize to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

She said this came after it was noted that there has been delays by farmers in making deliveries to GMB.

She however, pointed out they will still be required to observe all Covid19 regulations.

Mutsvangwa also said the national Covid19 vaccination programme is now open to everyone, adding that frontline personnel will still be prioritised at vaccination centres.

“Sinopharm and Sinovac Covid19 vaccines are now available on the COVAX Platform and Government will take advantage of the AU facility to boost local supplies of the vaccines,” she said.

