President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is in Bulawayo where is set to officially open this year’s 27th edition of Mine Entra Exhibition at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds today.

The October 9 to 11 exhibition is running under the theme, Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation and Industrialisation Nexus.

According to ZITF, 8 406 square metres (sqm) of exhibition space has been taken up by 254 exhibitors, an increase from 6 544sqm that was taken by 204 exhibitors at last year’s event.

This year’s edition of Mine Entra has 19 international exhibitors that have signed up, representing four foreign nations, namely China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and South Africa.

In 2023, there were 12 international exhibitors from three countries.

In a Press statement, ZITF Company chief executive officer Nicholas Ndebele said their teams and service providers were making final preparations to ensure a seamless experience for exhibitors, buyers and delegates.

“We expect our out-of-town exhibitors to start arriving this weekend [past weekend] and we are ready to receive them,” he said.

“We are excited to explore how the mining sector, together with the engineering and transport industries, can continue to drive industrialisation through value chain development, ensuring that Zimbabwe — and indeed Africa — maximises the potential of its vast mineral resources. Mine Entra 2024 is more than just an exhibition.”

Ndebele said local and international industry leaders, investors and stakeholders will come together to explore advancements, seize opportunities and address challenges their sectors faced.

“Over the coming few days, attendees will engage in high-impact programming that highlights how innovation and collaboration can unlock success across the mining value chains,” he said.

Ndebele said this year’s edition will focus on maximising the contribution of the mining industry through local content and that various policy makers and industry leaders would address these issues.

Wednesday will kick off with the Mining Industry Suppliers Forum, organised by the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe.

ZITF Company will later host a networking session, where buyers from mining companies will be assigned a series of brief, timed meetings to connect with suppliers to explore possible business exchanges.

The day will end with a Mine Entra welcome cocktail in the evening.

“The Mine Entra Conference and official opening will take place on Thursday, with discussions on sustainable mining practices, technological innovations and investment opportunities across Africa,” Ndebele said.

Newsday