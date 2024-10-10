Chitungwiza municipality has been receiving between 1 and 3 megaliters of water between Saturdays and Sundays from Harare against 75 megalitres per day demand.

This was after City of Harare (CoH) decommissioned Prince Edward Water Treatment plant due to low water levels.

In a public notice issued recently, the local authority said the two main sources, Harava and Seke dams have dried up.

Meanwhile, Chitungwiza municipality says it is failing to cope up with the demand and implored well-wishers to chip in.

