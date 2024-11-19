The Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Officer Isaac Kwesu says mines are growing, however power supply isn’t catching up and is slowing growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of Zimbabwe-Zambia energy summit Kwesu said in 2010, miners needed 280MW but today, they use 700MW.

He said as the sector grows, mines expect their electricity demand to rise above 2000MW, more than what Zimbabwe currently produces.

Many mines are now investing in their own power mainly solar to plug the gap.

The Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit is taking place from 18–20 November 2024, at the magnificent Elephant Hills Resort, Victoria Falls.

This exclusive summit offers a unique platform for investors to engage with transformative energy projects in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Under the theme Powering Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Sustainable Energy Future: Unlocking Opportunities in Renewables, Grid Modernization, and Energy Access, the summit aims to fast-track key projects towards financial close while addressing risk mitigation strategies.

Zwnews