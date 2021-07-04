President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at the National Heroes Acre where is officiating at the burial of national hero, Retired Major General Clever Shadreck Chiramba, who succumbed to COVID-related complications.

Arriving before him were Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri, Zanu PF’s Second Secretary, Kembo Mohadi, Service Chiefs and Chief Justice Luke Malaba, among others.

Meanwhile, General Chiramba who was an unmatched farmer in the Karoi area is being buried in a manner that fulfils all COVID-19 Protocols as set out by the World Health Organisation and the Health Ministry.

More details later…

-Zwnews