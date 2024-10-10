The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that investigations are in progress in connection with a case involving six students from two local colleges who were found in an uncompromising position at a lodge in Chitungwiza on 09/10/24.

Meanwhile, an employee at the lodge has been arrested as investigations continue to unfold.

Cases of students being caught in sexual acts, especially at private or night parties have been a cause for concern.

Last year, police launched a raid and arrested 19 students of a Harare college as they prepared to hold a sex party in the city’s Dzivarasekwa high density suburb.

During the raid, police said, condoms and alcohol were seized.

“The ZRP confirms that a raid has been conducted at a sex party at number 153 Nehanda Dzivarasekwa Extension where some students from Corridors of Hope College and others from neighbouring schools were about to start the party.

“19 students and the caretaker of the house, Pride Nyamugafata, 20, have been arrested.

“Several bottles of alcohol, wines, condoms, shisha and its flavour have been confiscated. More details to be availed soon,” said police at the time.

Sex parties are common among Zimbabwean youths especially during school holidays.

Zwnews