Image : TellZim

One of the country’s biggest supermarket chain stores OK Zimbabwe has broken the silence over images that went viral exhibiting empty shelves in some of its outlets.

In a press statement, OK Supermarket stated that they have been facing supply challenges, but assured all stakeholders that the retail giant remains open for trading.

This was after pictures of empty shelves in some OK outlets particular one such branch in Victoria Falls went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, retailers in the country are facing serious operation challenges due to a number of factors including unstable exchange rate and policy inconsistency.

Zwnews

