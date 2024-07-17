Just re-admitted ZANU PF member Killer Zivhu has warned the ruling party not to underestimate popular politician Nelson Chamisa.

Posting on his X handle, Zivhu said change is inevitable and no weapon can stop it.

“Change is inevitable. No weapon can stop it! Smith doubted black rule & land reform, but Zimbabweans made it happen through strategy & sacrifice.

“Don’t underestimate Chamisa & his team.

“Progress requires more work, development & strategy, not violence, ngativakeyi Nyika yedu,” he said.

Zwnews