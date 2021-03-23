The resumption of Premier Soccer League action is set to come with a new format based on the location of the teams to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The government through the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) recently announced the resumption of high risk sports, including football.

However, the SRC indicated that those in charge of running and managing sporting activities should observe protocols put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Clubs and associations were urged to observe World Health Organisation guidelines.

Meanwhile, a leaked PSL document circulating among clubs reveals that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has come up with a new format which will see teams engaging in a cluster competition comprising four groups.

While the leaked document has not been made public the proposal is meant to minimize some of the costs associated with the league format as most clubs are financially crippled due to inactivity.

PSL CEO, Kenny Ndebele and Spokesperson, Kudzai Bare acknowledged the existence of the document but said it is still a proposal for clubs to deliberate on.

With the once proposed Bio-bubble concept not practical and unaffordable, especially with matches being played behind closed doors, the new plan is expected to be submitted to SRC through the Zimbabwe Football Association.

The cluster competition will see matches being played on a round robin format over 6 to 8 weeks with the top teams progressing to the semi-finals.

The National Sports Stadium, Barbourfields, Sakubva and Mandava Stadium are the proposed venues across four cities Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Zvishavane, while Morris Depot (Harare) and Baobab (Mhondoro – Ngezi) will be used as alternative venues.

Regarding Covid-19 testing and other protocols, clubs will be expected to ensure that the SRC safety guidelines are strictly adhered to with testing being done by the PSL Club Doctors and monitored by the top flight leagues Sports Medicine Committee.

Clubs will also be expected to re-submit relevant documents for player registration before the end of this month, while ZIFA will be expected to issue a clear policy on the 2020 contracts and loan agreements.

-ZBC/ Zwnews