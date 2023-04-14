The Zimbabwe Netball fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of Platinum Queens player Sibekezelo Ncube.

Sibekezelo collapsed during a training session at Bethany courts yesterday.

The team announced the player’s death on its microblog Twitter handle:

“A dark cloud covers us today.

“The Club announces, with a heavy heart, the sad loss of one of our own, Sibekezelo Ncube. Our sister passed on this afternoon.

“We implore that the family’s privacy is respected during this very difficult time.

“More information will follow.”

Platinum Queens is a Zimbabwean Netball Team based in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province. The club was formed in 2016.

