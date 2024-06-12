The Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube yesterday took part in the Zimbabwe Capital Markets & Investment Promotion Conference in London.

He spoke about the macroeconomic stability achieved under the 2nd Republic and the investment opportunities in the country.

Ncube interacted with, among others, investors, business & the diaspora community.

The Minister highlighted Mining, Agriculture, Tourism, Energy and Health sectors as some of the investment opportunities available in Zimbabwe.

On the energy sector, Ncube said: “The Government actively supports IPPs in the renewable energy sector, offering Government Implementation Agreements (GIAs) to facilitate project development.”

Apparently, Zimbabwe is facing power challenges which is affecting industry and commerce.

Zwnews