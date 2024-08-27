Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has arrived in Harare for the official opening of the 2024 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS).

ZAS, the country’s biggest local agricultural and business showcase kicked off at the Harare Showgrounds (Exhibition Park), this Monday.

This year’s edition witnesses a rise in number of exhibitors registered to participate in the week-long event.

The 114th edition of the ZAS is running from today until Saturday under the theme “Cultivating Prosperity: Growing Business, Innovating for Change, Nurturing Our Future.”

The show is expected to attract more than 200 000 visitors.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade acting chief director for protocol and conference services Livit Mugejo said: “The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show will be officially opened by His Excellency, President Filipe Nyusi, of Mozambique.

“President Nyusi is expected in the country to officially open the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show on August 27, 2024.

“It is not a State visit, but a working visit. He is coming solely for the official opening of the 114th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.”

President Nyusi’s visit, Mugejo said, underscores the longstanding relationship between Harare and Maputo, rooted in historical, cultural and economic ties.

He also said the invitation of a foreign Head of State to open the agricultural show is aimed at strengthening trade relations between the two countries.

“Bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique have strengthened based on the mutual strategic partnership between the two countries,” he added.

“The reason we invite a foreign Head of State to open our agricultural show is to improve trade relations with that country.

“In this case, Mozambique is not only our neighbour but a very important trading partner of Zimbabwe.

“Mozambique provides a trading route for us to the sea. Hence, the ZAS platform provides the two countries with an opportunity to increase their bilateral and business relations.”

In a separate interview with The Sunday Mail, ZAS chief executive officer Dr Andrew Matibiri said over 500 exhibitors had taken up over 70 000 square metres of space at the Exhibition Park as of Friday, up from 53 300 square metres occupied by 410 exhibitors last year.

Twelve international exhibitors from countries such as Russia, India, South Africa, Zambia, Pakistan, Eswatini, Japan, Mozambique, China, Malawi and Tanzania have confirmed their participation, up from five last year.

“The increase in the number of exhibitors is due to perceived benefits of exhibitions of goods and services.

“In addition, ZAS then creates more space to accommodate the exhibitors,” said Dr Matibiri.

