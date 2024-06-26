Businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, arrested this morning over the US$88 million Presidential Goat Scheme to supply more than 6000 goats over a five-year period, have been remanded in custody to tomorrow.

They are facing charges under the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) says the two were paid US$40 million, but did not deliver.

But Mpofu says they only got US$4 million (RTGS1.6 billion) through his Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry company before the goats tender was terminated by government.

He says Chimombe was not a principal, but agent on the deal.

Mpofu and Chimombe’s case was postponed to tomorrow.

On top of this goats case, the two are also facing charges of fraud and money laundering under a different corrupt US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission elections tender scandal.

Newshawks