MDC politician and member of parliament for Marondera Central Caston Matewu was on Friday involved in a near-fatal car crash after the vehicle he was travelling in veered off the road and struck a tree. Matewu suffered broken ribs whilst two party colleagues whom he was travelling with sustained varying degrees of injuries.
Matewu confirmed the development on social media:
Greetings Marondera
Thank you all for the kind messages, unfortunately my fone got destroyed last night. I thank God foe the saving our lives yesterday, i am currently recovering well.
As we drove along Longlands road a car with no plates was speeding straight at us so we decided to veer of the road to avoid a direct hit, unfortunately the car went on to hit a tree, 2 minutes after a ZANU Pf branded vehicle arrived at the scene carrying people, before they got off a twin cab with Soldiers then arrived who then assisted us by ordering our assistance and calling an ambulance. I want to thank the unnamed Army Colonel for his actions.
I want to thank Hospital staff at Marondera Province who acted quickly and professional to ensure we got top class treatment. I want to thank hundreds of residents who thronged the Hospital to check up on me. I was then transferred to a private hospital for further treatment.
On behalf of myself and my family I thank you all. I remain indebted for love and support.
I will be well very soon to continue the work you gave me.
God bless Marondera
God bless Zimbabwe
Hon C Matewu MP
Marondera Central
I want to make it clear that i am protected by the power of God and no evil deeds will ever work.