MDC politician and member of parliament for Marondera Central Caston Matewu was on Friday involved in a near-fatal car crash after the vehicle he was travelling in veered off the road and struck a tree. Matewu suffered broken ribs whilst two party colleagues whom he was travelling with sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Matewu confirmed the development on social media:

Greetings Marondera

Thank you all for the kind messages, unfortunately my fone got destroyed last night. I thank God foe the saving our lives yesterday, i am currently recovering well.

As we drove along Longlands road a car with no plates was speeding straight at us so we decided to veer of the road to avoid a direct hit, unfortunately the car went on to hit a tree, 2 minutes after a ZANU Pf branded vehicle arrived at the scene carrying people, before they got off a twin cab with Soldiers then arrived who then assisted us by ordering our assistance and calling an ambulance. I want to thank the unnamed Army Colonel for his actions.

I want to thank Hospital staff at Marondera Province who acted quickly and professional to ensure we got top class treatment. I want to thank hundreds of residents who thronged the Hospital to check up on me. I was then transferred to a private hospital for further treatment.

On behalf of myself and my family I thank you all. I remain indebted for love and support.

I will be well very soon to continue the work you gave me.

God bless Marondera

God bless Zimbabwe

Hon C Matewu MP

Marondera Central

I want to make it clear that i am protected by the power of God and no evil deeds will ever work.