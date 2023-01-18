The trial in which Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Mary Mubaiwa is accused of attempting to kill the former army general failed to start Tuesday after prosecutors failed to bring in witnesses.

Mubaiwa’s trial was due to kick off before Harare regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

She postponed the hearing to January 20.

This was despite the pleas of Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa who indicated that she will not be available until March 13.

“Your worship I anticipate that this case will take up a week and the only free week I have is from the 13th of March, that is, outside High Court cases and other travel arrangements” said Mtetwa while the magistrate walked away without listening to her pleas.

Mbare Times