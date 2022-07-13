The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Jotsholo is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 11 July 2022 at Tshongogwe Village.

The suspect, Mhlambululi Ndlovu (24) struck his brother Kelvin Ndlovu (40) with a wheelbarrow frame twice on the head after an argument over a hen.

Meanwhile, ZRP Fort Rixon is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Oscar Patal (30) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a bar in Shangani on 11/07/22.

The suspect allegedly fatally stabbed the victim, Themba Nkomazana (28) several times with an okapi knife on the head, neck and chest.

The victim had attempted to strike the suspect with a machete.

The police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.