BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints SB Moyo’s wife

President Mnangagwa has appointed Minister SB Moyo’s wife, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, as the new chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Minister Moyo became a social media celebrity after he played a PR role in the November 2017 military coup that toppled Robert Mugabe.

Before the appointment was made, however, critics questioned the possible appointment arguing that there was a clear conflict of interest.

They say she will be too conflicted to effectively go after any cases which may involve her husband’s military buddies, cabinet colleagues or even her husband himself.