Hungry Man Stones Father For Eating His Sadza

A 23 -year-old man from Mangwende Village in Shurugwi was recently arraigned before the court for stoning his father for eating his sadza.

Tatenda Chikwama appeared before Shurugwi resident magistrate Sithabile Zungula for contravening Chapter 5:16 of the Domestic Violence Act.

The state led by Mrs Bertha Bore heard that on April 27, 2018 at around 19;15hrs and at Impali village Mangwende Shurugwi the accused arrived home and found his father Sebastin Chikwama eating sadza.

The accused asked why he was eating his sadza, but the complainant told him that he had left the accused’s sadza in the pot.

A misunderstanding arose and accused person pelted the complainant with a stone once on the wrist before running away.

The accused was supposed to appear in court for sentencing on May 24 but absconded. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

