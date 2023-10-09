The Premier Soccer League in Zimbabwe witnessed thrilling matches on the weekend of October 8th, 2023.

Here are the results and final log table standings:

  • Dynamos vs. Herentals
    • Score: 0 – 1
    • Half-time Score: 0 – 1
  • GreenFuel vs. Cranborne Bullets
    • Score: 1 – 0
    • Half-time Score: 0 – 0
  • Hwange vs. CAPS Utd
    • Score: 0 – 1
    • Half-time Score: 0 – 1
  • Sheasham vs. Bulawayo Chiefs
    • Score: 2 – 1
    • Half-time Score: 0 – 1
  • Yadah vs. Triangle
    • Score: 3 – 0
    • Half-time Score: 1 – 0

Round 25 – October 7, 2023

In matches played on October 7th, 2023:

  • Black Rhinos vs. ZPC Kariba
    • Score: 4 – 3
    • Half-time Score: 3 – 0
  • Chicken Inn vs. Manica
    • Score: 1 – 1
    • Half-time Score: 0 – 1
  • Platinum vs. Ngezi Platinum
    • Score: 1 – 0
    • Half-time Score: 1 – 0
  • Simba Bhora vs. Highlanders
    • Score: 3 – 0
    • Half-time Score: 3 – 0

