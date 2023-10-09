The Premier Soccer League in Zimbabwe witnessed thrilling matches on the weekend of October 8th, 2023.
Here are the results and final log table standings:
- Dynamos vs. Herentals
- Score: 0 – 1
- Half-time Score: 0 – 1
- GreenFuel vs. Cranborne Bullets
- Score: 1 – 0
- Half-time Score: 0 – 0
- Hwange vs. CAPS Utd
- Score: 0 – 1
- Half-time Score: 0 – 1
- Sheasham vs. Bulawayo Chiefs
- Score: 2 – 1
- Half-time Score: 0 – 1
- Yadah vs. Triangle
- Score: 3 – 0
- Half-time Score: 1 – 0
Round 25 – October 7, 2023
In matches played on October 7th, 2023:
- Black Rhinos vs. ZPC Kariba
- Score: 4 – 3
- Half-time Score: 3 – 0
- Chicken Inn vs. Manica
- Score: 1 – 1
- Half-time Score: 0 – 1
- Platinum vs. Ngezi Platinum
- Score: 1 – 0
- Half-time Score: 1 – 0
- Simba Bhora vs. Highlanders
- Score: 3 – 0
- Half-time Score: 3 – 0
