A prominent cleric-turned-parliamentary hopeful from Kwekwe has said there is ‘absolutely nothing’ that will stop President Emmerson Mnangagwa from romping to a landslide victory in the next elections in 2023, as his political arch-nemesis and opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is ‘too weak’ and clueless to steer Zimbabwe to its former glory.

According to Archbishop Kandros Mugabe of Zvipo ZveMweya Apostolic Church, Mnangagwa has continued to gain the trust of Zimbabweans since 2018 as he ‘has continued to work hard for the betterment of the lives of all Zimbabweans despite the economic hardships birthed by crippling western sanctions.’



Mugabe said Mnangagwa will resoundingly win the elections even if they are to be held today.

“So you think Zimbabweans are like kindergartens who continue to believe in void promises of spaghetti roads and bullet trains?” he rhetorically questioned in apparent reference to Chamisa’s 2018 campaign promises.



“If you look at President Mnangagwa, it’s actually easy to tell that the man has been consistent in adhering to his campaign promises despite the economic embargo on our country and with this level of commitment, nothing will stand in his way to beat anyone who stands against him in the next elections. Of course, we cannot talk of Chamisa because the young man is not only very young- he is just too weak to run the affairs of a country the size of Zimbabwe,” he said.



Mugabe said it was important for Chamisa to concentrate on fighting for his position as MDC Alliance president than entertaining hopes of removing President Mnangagwa from office.

“Chamisa must be expending his energies on fighting to retain his position which went to Thokozani Khupe than fighting a tried, tested and trusted leader in the mould of His Excellency (Mnangagwa),” said Mugabe.

In the 2018 harmonised elections, Mugabe contested on a ruling party ticket and narrowly lost to independent candidate and former Zanu PF member Masango Matambanadzo.

