Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s return is imminent, his team has disclosed.

According to his team, Kasukuwere will make things right both in the Party and the Nation.

“He will not fight anyone, but rather he is the Peacemaker we have all waited for.

“He will bring all tribes together & He will bring harmony into our politics. Behold the Rebirth,” said the team via X handle President Kasukuwere.

Apparently, Kasukuwere himself says he was in the country few days ago and hinted about his imminent return:

“Kasukuwere was in the country few days ago. Surely, Zimbabwe is detoriating. The new generation need to come out and save the country. He encountered serious traffic congestion and he is urging police to control traffic especially in Harare CBD.

“Zimbabweans are on their own now. But do not worry, time is ripening for new fresh air. We have heard your cries and seen your tears. We have not abandoned the struggle. We are the answer!!

“Saviour Kasukuwere’s return will have both positive consequences for Zimbabweans. His return will lead to greater scrutiny of Government corruption and a push for reforms. Hope is coming,” recently posted on his X handle The return of Saviour Kasukuwere.

Zwnews