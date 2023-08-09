Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has filed urgent application at the Constitutional Court as he pushes to remain on the presidential ballot paper.

Kasukuwere wants the court to confirm that High Court order barring him from running is of no force until confirmed by the Con Court, and for ZEC to keep his name on the ballot.

Few hours ago, the same court dismissed his application saying he had failed to demonstrate that the Supreme Court did not act in accordance with the law’ when it backed the High Court ruling barring him.

However, Kasukuwere says his Con Court application was prepared before the Supreme Court ruling was availed to them, saying this was a ploy to influence the Con Court verdict.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says it is now too late for a candidate’s name to be removed from the ballot papers.

The electoral management body said this in response to Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai leader Douglas Mwonzora who recently pulled out of the race.

