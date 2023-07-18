Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has accused the Zimbabwe Republic Police of handling ZANU PF members with kind gloves.

He says he was recently attacked by ruling party members but have not been arrested despite him lodging a complaint with the law enforcement agency.

“Just recently, I was manhandled at a ZANU-PF rally and had to defend myself. Despite reporting to the ZRP the culprits haven’t been arrested.

“I also have supporters who love& support me & are very much able to revenge but we don’t want that. The police should just do their job.

“The police should be swift and fair and not handle Zanu PF culprits with kid gloves. The law is the law for everyone.

“It can’t be free, fair& credible election with such an approach. The international community is watching. We can’t allow a few people to taint the election,” he says.

Zwnews