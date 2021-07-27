The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrested of two Johanne Masowe church leaders for allegedly holding a church service in violation of the current Covid-19 regulations.

In a statement, the ZRP said the two clerics were arrested last Friday.

“On 23/07/21 Police in Chitungwiza arrested Clyton Makavi (35) and Tendai Zhakata (30) for leading a Johanne Masowe church service at an open space in Zengeza 5 Extension, Chitungwiza with approximately 23 members comprising men and women,” the ZRP said.

The police further warned the public against breaching Covid-19 regulations by holding church services.

As part of its Covid19 regulations, the Harare administration banned gatherings including churches.

However, there has been an amplified outcry from the citizenry amid concerns that the ban on church gatherings must be reciprocated with fewer passengers on public transport, particularly in Zupco buses.

Zwnews