Local Government minister July Moyo has been left with an egg on the face after the High Court granted the minister with an interdict to stop recalling Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume.

Reports reaching Zwnews indicate that apart from an interdiction against the recalling of Cllr Mafume, Minister Moyo has also been ordered to reinstate Bulawayo ward 4 Councillor Arnold Batirayi and Mutare Ward 12 Councillor Simon Chabuka- all from Nelson Chamisa’s opposition MDC Alliance.

It is also reported that a one Benjamin Rukanda who was purpoted to be recalling the councillors, did not attend the hearing, nor was he represented.

Reports also say both Moyo and Harare city have consented to the legally binding orders.

more details to follow…

Zwnews

