Johannesburg – A Grade 10 learner has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a fellow pupil to death.

The suspected killer allegedly stabbed the 14-year-old pupil Freedom Park Secondary School pupil on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy is believed to have died not far from his home.

This latest death brings to 16 the number of Gauteng pupils who have died since the beginning of the year.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi who only two days ago said he was not coping with the deaths of pupils in the province said they condemn any acts of learner misconduct and that they were relentlessly appealing to parents in assisting to enforce discipline in and outside the school environment.

“We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the school community during this time of grief. No words are enough to express our sorrow at the loss of a child. We hope that the family will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss,” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makhubele said it was not yet known what led to the stabbing.

In another incident, a Grade 8 pupil collapsed and died at Kanana Secondary School near Klerksdorp on Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesperson for the North West Education Elias Malindi said allegations were that the deceased was seated with a friend outside the classroom around 2.45pm when she started complaining about stomach pains and fell face down.

“The deceased was taken to the sick bay to wait for the ambulance. Upon realisation that the ambulance delayed, the principal rushed the deceased learner to the local clinic and she was confirmed dead on arrival by the nursing staff,” Malindi said.

MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela who said she was both shocked and saddened by the incident conveyed condolences to the family of the learner.

“This is an unfortunate incident, we never expected to lose our learner in this manner and at this young age. We teach learners expecting them to finish their studies and be able to contribute to the economy of our country.

“Unfortunately our plans are not God’s plans”, she said.

Matsemela indicated that counselling was provided to the learners, teachers and including the family of the deceased.

An inquest case has been opened.

