ZIMBABWE FIRST Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has distanced herself from Ms Henritta Rushwaya who is facing charges of trying to smuggle 6kgs of gold.

Mrs Mnangagwa and one of her twin sons, Collins, were named as accomplices by CIO operatives who were arrested at Harare Airport while escorting Rushwaya.

During the Airport arrests, President Mnangagwa’s aides reportedly indicated that there was no case as the smuggled gold belonged to the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa and her son Collins Mnangagwa.

Those arrested include President Mnangagwa’s security aide Stephen Chenjerai Tserayi, 45, CIO operative Raphios Mufandauya, 37, and 52-year-old Pakistan businessman Ali Mohamad who owns a vehicle import company, Japan 786.

In a statement the First lady challenged the police through their relevant office to issue a statement “with regards the utterances by one officer during her arrest that falsely implicated” her and her son Collins.

“As first lady my duty is first and foremost to Zimbabwe as a nation. I serve each and every Zimbabwean whole heartedly and selflessly. I serve the interests of my nation and not any individual. I do not engage in illegal narrow minded pursuits like gold smuggling. “I have no dealings nor involvement with Miss Henrietta Rushwaya of any illegal kind. I am challenging the Police through their relevant office to issue a statement “I am a strong advocate for transparency and honesty and any continued silence by the police can be misconstrued as a cover up. If there is any incriminating evidence against me I challenge the police to present it to the nation without fear or favour. If there be none I also challenge the police to say so,” she said. “I will not be dissuaded from working for those who need my help in both rural and urban areas. I will also support totally all anti-corruption activities regardless of the many malicious attacks clearly designed to cow me from supporting them. I stand firm on my principles. “It pains me that my son who is hard working and an obedient son, is being attacked for no reason other than being a member of the first family. He is a hard working person and strives to improve himself day by day. As a mother I am proud of his work ethic and encourage him not be affected by malicious rumours. “I am an advocate for peace and love and work hard at helping those who I can. I am greatly aggravated by the continuation of these false stories and claims. However, I remain unshaken and will continue to serve my nation in its entirety to the best of my ability”.

Police Statement

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Gift Karanda was arrested and is facing charges of contravening section 184(1)(e) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act [Chapter 9:23] that is Defeating or Obstructing the Course of Justice. He is also facing charges of contravening section 3(1)(a) of the Gold Trade Act [Chapter 21:03] ,dealing in and possession of gold without being a holder of a licence or permit and also contravening section 182(1) of the Customs and Exercise Act [Chapter 23:02], smuggling. This relates to his utterances to law enforcement officers at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on 26 October 2020 when he indicated that there was no case as the gold belonged to the First Lady Amai Auxilia MNANGAGWA and her son Collins MNANGAGWA. Comprehensive investigations have proved that the statement by Gift Karanda was false and malicious with intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice. As such he was accordingly charged and the case is pending before the courts.

agencies

Like 224 Dislike 28

101418

0

0

cookie-check

I’m proud of my son: Mai Mnangagwa sweats over ZRP Airport gold smuggling report

no