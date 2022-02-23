Magistrate Stanford Mambanje has further remanded renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who facing charges of inciting public disturbance.

However, Chin’ono says he is being persecuted for exposing corruption involving high profile personalities.

“As expected, the magistrate has allowed the State another postponement.

“I was supposed to be brought before the courts for trial end of November 2020. Fifteen months later I am still on remand because this is a case being used for political persecution, and there is no case to answer,” he says.

His lawyer bemoaned the court’s action of further remanding her client, though out of custody.

“The fairness of these courts is compromised when what is required from the accused is different from what is required from the State,” says his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa as she argues that the court has no evidence that the Investigation Officer is suffering from arthritis warranting a postponement.

